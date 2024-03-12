Django Framework/Python Developer – DPD230

Large corporation in the automotive industry based in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role with highly skilled and qualified candidates:
Contract
Hybrid
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical Skills / Technology
. Proficient Python Platform developer in Django Framework.
· JSON experience.
. GitHub Platform experience.
. Proficient in HTML, CSS, Bootstrap and JavaScript.
. Knowledge of Python data extraction from Web API to SQL.
· MySQL, PostgreSQL experience.
Gulp.js/Grunt.js experience.
. Web Services experience with AWS Cloud Room set-up and configuration (EC2/RDS).
· Experience with responsive and adaptive design understanding Modern Data Architecture.
. Business Analytical Skills.
· Knowledge of BI Tools (Tableau, Power BI, SAP BW etc).
. BI Data Mining abilities.
· Data Visualization abilities.
. Experience in MS Office Products.
. Knowledge of Atlassian tools Jira and Confluence.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Soft Skills
. Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
. Ability to work as part of a team in a Regional Team working in different Time Zones.
· Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on
time and with excellent quality.
. Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability
to move concepts through to proposal and functionally successful implementation.
· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively
(both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
. Strong presentation skills.
. Above-board work ethics.
. Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
. Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when
required.
. Willing to deal with (talk to) our customers.
. Fast learner: always willing to learn, pick up new tasks and run with it.
. Proactive and Responsible.
· Adaptability and problem solving.
. Persistence and perseverance.
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience
. IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.
· 5+ Years of experience.
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
Core Role tasks and responsibilities
. Support and maintenance of existing Importer Reporting website environment, code, and
DB.
. Interpretation of Business functionality change requests.
. AWS Cloud Platform environment set-up (EC2/RDS) and architectural optimisation including
AWS Security Hub.
. Business Process analysis & translating to functional specs.
. Planning and monitoring.
. Translating Functional Specs to Technical Specs.
. Requirements management and communication.
· Requirements analysis.
. Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
· Database design.
. Delivering a complete front-end application while ensuring optimised back-end performance.
. Writing tested and documented code.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Django
- AWS
- BI Tools
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript