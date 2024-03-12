ESG Analyst/Intern – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s Client in the Technology space is seeking a dynamic, self-sufficient and self-motivated junior ESG professional to join the Johannesburg Impact Analysis team. You will have the opportunity to engage in impactful projects and contribute to their mission of sustainability and building a net-positive business.
Qualifications and Experience and Requirements:
- Minimum of a BSc or BCom Honours degree supportive of Environmental, Social or Governance components of ESG
- Supporting qualifications or experience in ESG will be advantageous
- Previous exposure to Environmental or Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) will be advantageous
- Prior or existing knowledge of various sustainability platforms and frameworks such as GRI and SASB is advantageous
- Proficient in Scientific reporting and data analysis skills
- Ability to conduct comprehensive research and communicate findings effectively.
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to Hire Resolve at [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Michaela Boustred on LinkedIn or call her on [Phone Number Removed];.
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- ESG Analyst/Intern
- ESG Analyst/Intern
- ESG Analyst/Intern