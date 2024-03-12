ESG Analyst/Intern

Hire Resolve’s Client in the Technology space is seeking a dynamic, self-sufficient and self-motivated junior ESG professional to join the Johannesburg Impact Analysis team. You will have the opportunity to engage in impactful projects and contribute to their mission of sustainability and building a net-positive business.

Qualifications and Experience and Requirements:

Minimum of a BSc or BCom Honours degree supportive of Environmental, Social or Governance components of ESG

Supporting qualifications or experience in ESG will be advantageous

Previous exposure to Environmental or Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) will be advantageous

Prior or existing knowledge of various sustainability platforms and frameworks such as GRI and SASB is advantageous

Proficient in Scientific reporting and data analysis skills

Ability to conduct comprehensive research and communicate findings effectively.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to Hire Resolve at [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Michaela Boustred on LinkedIn or call her on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

