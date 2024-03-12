Microsoft Consultant

A company that specializes in ICT/Project Management talent placements and contracting has an exciting opportunity for a results driven Microsoft Consultant in Gauteng.

The primary purpose of the Microsoft Consultant role is to deliver technology and process-based solutions solving client needs. The Microsoft Consultant should have broad Project Management and Microsoft PPM knowledge, and is responsible for advising clients on best practice, as well as implementing fit for purpose technological solutions.

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems; or related discipline/work experience preferable

Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist in SharePoint and or Project and Portfolio Management. Certifications in Power Platform components advantageous

At least 2 years’ experience as a Microsoft Consultant

At least 2 years’ experience as part of a project team

1 year Practical Project Management or Project Management related Experience

Experience in developing and configuring on the Microsoft Project and Programme Management suite of tools (Project Server, Project Online, Project for the Web)

Experience in developing solutions in the Microsoft Power Platform a plus

Experience with SQL Server Reporting Services, SQL Server Analysis Services, and/or SQL Server Integration Services a plus

Experience with SharePoint Designer, Web Parts, and workflow creation

Experience as a SharePoint Developer in the analysis, design, hands-on development and delivery of web-based applications

Experience using jQuery, Client Object Model, and Service Oriented Architecture

Experience with SharePoint’s application services framework including implementation, configuration, and usages of Search, Managed Metadata, and User Profile Services

Experience in building reports and dashboards using Power BI

Experience programming in .NET 3.5, C#, ASP.NET ,T-SQL, C/C++, XLM

Experience in eliciting and gathering business requirements

Responsibilities

Develops software solutions by studying requirements analysis and information needs.

Conferring with stakeholders and IT Management

Studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes

Performs software design using software development fundamentals and processes, debug, test, and deploy software solutions.

Design, develop, implement and maintain key components of the software suite using Microsoft PPM Tools (Project Online/Server, SharePoint Online/Server, Project Desktop, Project for the Web etc.), Microsoft Power Platform (Power App, Power BI, Power Automate etc.), and or any custom/in house solutions that might be required.

Assist clients with technical and process queries as logged through email or the Paracon Solutions help desk.

Implementation of SharePoint-based and Power Platform workflows as well as development of Business Intelligence dashboards.

Documents and demonstrates solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and clear code.

Build proof of concept examples or graphical simulation software. Then maintain product test software and demos for training purposes.

Protects operations by keeping information confidential.

Actively participate in product design reviews by providing creative and practical ideas and solutions in a teamwork environment.

Provides reports on solutions design, workflow, implementation, issues and risks.

Develops forms and records to document project activities.

Sets up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured.

Competencies

Technical

Experienced and knowledgeable in designing and implementing solutions using the Microsoft PPM and Microsoft Power Platform technology stacks.

Ability to write Stored Procedures, SQL queries, and ability to analyze the SQL data is desired.

Excellent communication skills

Must have a customer focus placing their needs first and foremost when delivering solutions.

Must be able to write thorough and concise functional and design specifications as well as easily readable end user documentation. ? Must be well able to brainstorm with others, thrive in a collaborative team environment, multitask, and quickly adapt to change.

Must have excellent written and oral communication skills, and able to read and write in English.

Must be able to coach clients / other consultants in the best practice.

Behavioral

Must be motivated, independent and self-sufficient.

Attention to detail and commitment to high quality/error free deliverables.

Ability to work independently.

Well organized

Effectively prioritize tasks and manage projects from concept to production.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

