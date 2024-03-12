Onsite IT Technician (Shift) at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

To support the business with desktop trouble shooting and IT related issues in a fast paced environment within a high performing team.

NB : This is a night shift role.

Minimum requirements (Qualifications and Experience):

Grade 12.

CompTIA A+, N+, & Microsoft Cert.

1-3 years of relevant experience.

Analytical and problem solving skills.

Strong technical skills.

The ability to work well under pressure.

Attention to detail.

Team working skills.

Organising and time management.

Interpersonal and communication skills.

Virtual Desktops, Citrix and AWS.

Network Troubleshooting.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage the support calls that comethrough the IT Helpdesk.

Maintenance of the Call Centre IT Hardware and Software.

Support the operations with all IT related troubleshooting queries.

Support the senior IT technicians when required.

Report any risks or problems.

Work with people to resolve their IT related issues.

Ensure 100% service delivery to all helpdesk queries.

Prepare IT equipment for onboarding new employees.

Behavioural (Desirable):

Working with people.

Planning and Organizing.

Meeting customer expectations.

Following instructions and procedures.

Coping with pressures and setbacks.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Attention to detail

Analytical Thinking

Customer Service

Technical Support

About The Employer:

At Nutun we enable economic sustainability in the communities we serve by combining our unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services as a trusted partner to a global client base.

Nutun offers a range of solutions including: customer service and client experience (CX); debt collection and accounts receivable services; payroll, time and attendance, and HR solutions; customer insights and analytics; legal process outsourcing and alternative legal solutions; and back office administration.

South Africa has emerged as a favoured offshore CX location. According to the Ryan Strategic Advisory Survey, South Africa offers affordable, high-quality, deeply capable, empathetic and innovative service offerings. As a BPESA member, Nutun, with its skills and talent, is more than ready to over-deliver on these offerings.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position