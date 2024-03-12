Project Manager

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- BSc in Engineering / B.Eng. or relevant engineering degree
- Project Management qualification
- Registration with SACPCMP will be an added advantage
- 5 – 8 years’ experience in managing engineering/technical projects
Desired Skills:
- MS Office suite packages
- SHE Regulations
- Project Management
- Costing
- Resource Management
- Stakeholder Management
- Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession