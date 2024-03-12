Project Manager

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • BSc in Engineering / B.Eng. or relevant engineering degree
  • Project Management qualification
  • Registration with SACPCMP will be an added advantage
  • 5 – 8 years’ experience in managing engineering/technical projects

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office suite packages
  • SHE Regulations
  • Project Management
  • Costing
  • Resource Management
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

