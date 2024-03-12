Reporting Analyst Team Lead

The Incumbent will be part of a dynamic team working on enterprise software systems. The

Reporting Analyst Team Lead will provide technical and team leadership through coaching

and mentorship.

Your key responsibilities will be:

? Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;

? Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship;

? Line management and personal development of a team;

? Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits;

? Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team;

? Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to

support and enhance our existing business solutions;

? Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and Architecture);

? Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts

to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;

? Assist with Change and Release management;

? Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;

? Develop, refine, and tune data extraction (ETL optimisation) from applications;

? Analyse and resolve technical and application problems;

? Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of

rationale to share with team members and other affected parties;

? Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget; and

? Research and evaluate a variety of software products.

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

? Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Mathematical

Literacy is not sufficient); and

? Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related

discipline.

Behavioral Competencies:

? Ability and aptitude to

continuously search for

enhancements and innovation;

? Dynamic (ability to learn other

technologies and take on

different responsibilities);

Job Requirements:

? Five (5) + years’ experience as a Report Analyst;

? Five (5) + years’ experience developing BI reporting on

multiple solutions;

? Experience with developing Reporting strategy for the

organisation;

? Experience with Clickview solution;

? Experience with leading a team; and

? Proven ability to develop and implement ICT strategy

Desired Skills:

Report Writing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Warehousing & Packaging

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position