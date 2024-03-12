Reporting Analyst Team Lead – Gauteng Springfield

The Incumbent will be part of a dynamic team working on enterprise software systems. The
Reporting Analyst Team Lead will provide technical and team leadership through coaching
and mentorship.
Your key responsibilities will be:
? Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;
? Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship;
? Line management and personal development of a team;
? Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits;
? Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team;
? Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to
support and enhance our existing business solutions;
? Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and Architecture);
? Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts
to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;
? Assist with Change and Release management;
? Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;
? Develop, refine, and tune data extraction (ETL optimisation) from applications;
? Analyse and resolve technical and application problems;
? Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of
rationale to share with team members and other affected parties;
? Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget; and
? Research and evaluate a variety of software products.
REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
? Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Mathematical
Literacy is not sufficient); and
? Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related
discipline.
Behavioral Competencies:
? Ability and aptitude to
continuously search for
enhancements and innovation;
? Dynamic (ability to learn other
technologies and take on
different responsibilities);
Job Requirements:
? Five (5) + years’ experience as a Report Analyst;
? Five (5) + years’ experience developing BI reporting on
multiple solutions;
? Experience with developing Reporting strategy for the
organisation;
? Experience with Clickview solution;
? Experience with leading a team; and
? Proven ability to develop and implement ICT strategy
Desired Skills:
- Report Writing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Warehousing & Packaging
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis