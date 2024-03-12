Senior Data Analyst at Government Employees Medical Scheme – Gauteng Menlyn

The position of Senior Data Analyst is vacant. The Senior Data Analyst will report directly to the Senior Manager: Data Analytics and form part of the Research and Development Division. The position is based at Head Office, Pretoria.
The total remuneration package will be R 1 077 621 per annum, dependent of skills and experience.
The Senior Data Analyst will be required to support the Senior Manager: Data Analytics through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):
Key Performance Areas (KPAs):
- Develop an in -depth understanding and knowledge of the Scheme’s available data in accordance with the Data Management and Analytics Strategy
- Contribute to R&D Division’s input into the Scheme Data Management Programme implementation.
- Develop data requirements and specifications and collaborate with ICT towards implementation.
- Analyse system requirements and provide recommendations on data analytics hardware and software/applications and collaborate with ICT towards implementation.
- Contribute to R&D Division’s input into the development and implementation of procedures for effective data management, including but not limited to meta-data, reference and master data.
- Develop and implement procedures for effective data issues and queries managements.
- Research and analysis of the specific Scheme challenges and generation of report presentations to highlight findings and recommendations.
- Develop and implement key data-driven solutions to support the Research & Development business units with analytics.
- Collaborate with Health Policy unit and other researchers for healthcare publications.
- Collaborate with the technical, coding and operational stakeholders to develop and enhance data analytic tools, models and methodologies.
- Develop and implement data analytics products and solutions to measure and monitor key performance metrics of the Scheme.
- Use appropriate data analytic tools, models and methodologies to analyse and produce analytic insights and recommendations for stakeholders to support decision-making.
- Develop and implement monitoring reports and dashboards for tracking the implementation of the recommendations.
- Develop and implement predictive models to identify key areas for intervention and produce monitoring reports on a regular basis.
- Contribute to the development and implementation prescriptive data models to contribute to progress on the Scheme’s digitisation agenda.
- Provide data analytics-related support to the R&D team, impacted internal and external stakeholders.
- Develop and implement procedures for effective management of the data analytics products and solutions process.
- Develop and maintain collaborative and productive working relationships with all the relevant stakeholders both internal and external to the Scheme.
- Facilitate development of operational SLA’s with internal and external stakeholders.
Qualification requirements are:
- Minimum qualification: Degree – Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Economics or Engineering.
- Preferred Qualification: Honours degree – Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Economics or Engineering.
- At least 5 years’ experience in advanced data analytics in the healthcare industry.
- At least 2 years’ experience in the Medical Scheme industry will be an added advantage.
- Experience in Data Mining techniques, Statistics or Machine Learning will be advantageous.
- SAS / SQL / VBA / Other Coding Languages.
- Advanced MS Office skills – MS Access, Excel, Word, PowerPoint.
- Experience in Power BI and QlikView or Tableau will be an added advantage.
- Development, Coaching, mentoring or line management experience required.
- Have excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
- Have the ability to work well as part of a team.
- Be computer literate on an advanced level.
- Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail.
- Self-motivated and pro-active.
- Have Strong negotiation skills.
- Ability give advice and engage with various stakeholders.
Desirable:
Have an understanding of medical schemes industry.
Applications Closing date:
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 at 5PM.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analytics
- Data Mining
- Machine Learning
- SAS
- SQL
- VBA
- Power BI
- QlikView
- Tableau
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree