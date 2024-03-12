Senior Data Analyst at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The position of Senior Data Analyst is vacant. The Senior Data Analyst will report directly to the Senior Manager: Data Analytics and form part of the Research and Development Division. The position is based at Head Office, Pretoria.

The total remuneration package will be R 1 077 621 per annum, dependent of skills and experience.

The Senior Data Analyst will be required to support the Senior Manager: Data Analytics through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Develop an in -depth understanding and knowledge of the Scheme’s available data in accordance with the Data Management and Analytics Strategy

Contribute to R&D Division’s input into the Scheme Data Management Programme implementation.

Develop data requirements and specifications and collaborate with ICT towards implementation.

Analyse system requirements and provide recommendations on data analytics hardware and software/applications and collaborate with ICT towards implementation.

Contribute to R&D Division’s input into the development and implementation of procedures for effective data management, including but not limited to meta-data, reference and master data.

Develop and implement procedures for effective data issues and queries managements.

Research and analysis of the specific Scheme challenges and generation of report presentations to highlight findings and recommendations.

Develop and implement key data-driven solutions to support the Research & Development business units with analytics.

Collaborate with Health Policy unit and other researchers for healthcare publications.

Collaborate with the technical, coding and operational stakeholders to develop and enhance data analytic tools, models and methodologies.

Develop and implement data analytics products and solutions to measure and monitor key performance metrics of the Scheme.

Use appropriate data analytic tools, models and methodologies to analyse and produce analytic insights and recommendations for stakeholders to support decision-making.

Develop and implement monitoring reports and dashboards for tracking the implementation of the recommendations.

Develop and implement predictive models to identify key areas for intervention and produce monitoring reports on a regular basis.

Contribute to the development and implementation prescriptive data models to contribute to progress on the Scheme’s digitisation agenda.

Provide data analytics-related support to the R&D team, impacted internal and external stakeholders.

Develop and implement procedures for effective management of the data analytics products and solutions process.

Develop and maintain collaborative and productive working relationships with all the relevant stakeholders both internal and external to the Scheme.

Facilitate development of operational SLA’s with internal and external stakeholders.

Qualification requirements are:

Minimum qualification: Degree – Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Economics or Engineering.

Preferred Qualification: Honours degree – Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Economics or Engineering.

At least 5 years’ experience in advanced data analytics in the healthcare industry.

At least 2 years’ experience in the Medical Scheme industry will be an added advantage.

Experience in Data Mining techniques, Statistics or Machine Learning will be advantageous.

SAS / SQL / VBA / Other Coding Languages.

Advanced MS Office skills – MS Access, Excel, Word, PowerPoint.

Experience in Power BI and QlikView or Tableau will be an added advantage.

Development, Coaching, mentoring or line management experience required.

Have excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Have the ability to work well as part of a team.

Be computer literate on an advanced level.

Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail.

Self-motivated and pro-active.

Have Strong negotiation skills.

Ability give advice and engage with various stakeholders.

Desirable:

Have an understanding of medical schemes industry.

Applications Closing date:

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 at 5PM.

Desired Skills:

Data Analytics

Data Mining

Machine Learning

SAS

SQL

VBA

Power BI

QlikView

Tableau

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

