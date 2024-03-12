Senior Data Analyst at Government Employees Medical Scheme

Mar 12, 2024

The position of Senior Data Analyst is vacant. The Senior Data Analyst will report directly to the Senior Manager: Data Analytics and form part of the Research and Development Division. The position is based at Head Office, Pretoria.

The total remuneration package will be R 1 077 621 per annum, dependent of skills and experience.

The Senior Data Analyst will be required to support the Senior Manager: Data Analytics through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

  • Develop an in -depth understanding and knowledge of the Scheme’s available data in accordance with the Data Management and Analytics Strategy
  • Contribute to R&D Division’s input into the Scheme Data Management Programme implementation.
  • Develop data requirements and specifications and collaborate with ICT towards implementation.
  • Analyse system requirements and provide recommendations on data analytics hardware and software/applications and collaborate with ICT towards implementation.
  • Contribute to R&D Division’s input into the development and implementation of procedures for effective data management, including but not limited to meta-data, reference and master data.
  • Develop and implement procedures for effective data issues and queries managements.
  • Research and analysis of the specific Scheme challenges and generation of report presentations to highlight findings and recommendations.
  • Develop and implement key data-driven solutions to support the Research & Development business units with analytics.
  • Collaborate with Health Policy unit and other researchers for healthcare publications.
  • Collaborate with the technical, coding and operational stakeholders to develop and enhance data analytic tools, models and methodologies.
  • Develop and implement data analytics products and solutions to measure and monitor key performance metrics of the Scheme.
  • Use appropriate data analytic tools, models and methodologies to analyse and produce analytic insights and recommendations for stakeholders to support decision-making.
  • Develop and implement monitoring reports and dashboards for tracking the implementation of the recommendations.
  • Develop and implement predictive models to identify key areas for intervention and produce monitoring reports on a regular basis.
  • Contribute to the development and implementation prescriptive data models to contribute to progress on the Scheme’s digitisation agenda.
  • Provide data analytics-related support to the R&D team, impacted internal and external stakeholders.
  • Develop and implement procedures for effective management of the data analytics products and solutions process.
  • Develop and maintain collaborative and productive working relationships with all the relevant stakeholders both internal and external to the Scheme.
  • Facilitate development of operational SLA’s with internal and external stakeholders.

Qualification requirements are:

  • Minimum qualification: Degree – Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Economics or Engineering.
  • Preferred Qualification: Honours degree – Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Economics or Engineering.
  • At least 5 years’ experience in advanced data analytics in the healthcare industry.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in the Medical Scheme industry will be an added advantage.
  • Experience in Data Mining techniques, Statistics or Machine Learning will be advantageous.
  • SAS / SQL / VBA / Other Coding Languages.
  • Advanced MS Office skills – MS Access, Excel, Word, PowerPoint.
  • Experience in Power BI and QlikView or Tableau will be an added advantage.
  • Development, Coaching, mentoring or line management experience required.
  • Have excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Have the ability to work well as part of a team.
  • Be computer literate on an advanced level.
  • Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail.
  • Self-motivated and pro-active.
  • Have Strong negotiation skills.
  • Ability give advice and engage with various stakeholders.

Desirable:
Have an understanding of medical schemes industry.

Applications Closing date:
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 at 5PM.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analytics
  • Data Mining
  • Machine Learning
  • SAS
  • SQL
  • VBA
  • Power BI
  • QlikView
  • Tableau

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

