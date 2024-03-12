Senior Network Engineer

Mar 12, 2024

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • CCNA, CCNP Qualification or similar
  • Networking, CCNP, CCDP Qualification or similar. Managing self and managing others.

Experience:

  • 10+ years IT work experience
  • 6+ years Network Administration
  • 5+ years Cisco Technologies experience Strong experience with Microsoft
  • Linux and Open Source Operating systems’ network technology stacks
  • Solid experience working in a multi-disciplinary team, fostering collaboration and teamwork
  • Experience with financial industry connectivity requirements
  • Solid experience with network protocols (OSPF, BGP) and in-depth firewall, wireless, routing and switching and network management skills

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis
  • International Standards for Professional Practice

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position