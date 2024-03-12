Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- CCNA, CCNP Qualification or similar
- Networking, CCNP, CCDP Qualification or similar. Managing self and managing others.
Experience:
- 10+ years IT work experience
- 6+ years Network Administration
- 5+ years Cisco Technologies experience Strong experience with Microsoft
- Linux and Open Source Operating systems’ network technology stacks
- Solid experience working in a multi-disciplinary team, fostering collaboration and teamwork
- Experience with financial industry connectivity requirements
- Solid experience with network protocols (OSPF, BGP) and in-depth firewall, wireless, routing and switching and network management skills
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
- International Standards for Professional Practice
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate