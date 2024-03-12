Senior React Developer

Mar 12, 2024

Exciting Job Opportunity in Paarl (Western Cape) for a Senior React Developer! Our client is seeking a candidate who will take on the responsibility of conceptualizing and executing clear, high-quality code to develop cutting-edge software solutions. You will not only test your code rigorously but also identify errors and iterate to guarantee the delivery of top-notch, error-free code. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in supporting their valued customers and partners by troubleshooting any software issues they encounter.
Remote / Hybrid Position. Needs to be in office from time to time.

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 with a relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Information Systems
  • At least 4 years’ experience in commercial programming
  • Must be comfortable with both object-oriented and procedural programming methodologies.
  • A solid foundation in programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practices.
  • Relational database design and MSSQL
  • .Net Core, Entity Framework, C# HTML, CSS, Javascript and Typescript
  • React (knowledge of Redux and or any other flux pattern will be beneficial)
  • Rest API’s
  • GIT version control with a good understanding of branching and merging

Responsibilities:

  • The development and support of software code for their Framework
  • Supporting the software solutions
  • Development of complex modules in the full stack used by the framework and the maintenance of associated standards and patterns

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • Programming
  • GIT
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • Typescript

