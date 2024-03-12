Senior React Developer

Exciting Job Opportunity in Paarl (Western Cape) for a Senior React Developer! Our client is seeking a candidate who will take on the responsibility of conceptualizing and executing clear, high-quality code to develop cutting-edge software solutions. You will not only test your code rigorously but also identify errors and iterate to guarantee the delivery of top-notch, error-free code. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in supporting their valued customers and partners by troubleshooting any software issues they encounter.

Remote / Hybrid Position. Needs to be in office from time to time.



Qualifications:



Grade 12 with a relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Information Systems

At least 4 years’ experience in commercial programming

Must be comfortable with both object-oriented and procedural programming methodologies.

A solid foundation in programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practices.

Relational database design and MSSQL

.Net Core, Entity Framework, C# HTML, CSS, Javascript and Typescript

React (knowledge of Redux and or any other flux pattern will be beneficial)

Rest API’s

GIT version control with a good understanding of branching and merging

Responsibilities:

The development and support of software code for their Framework

Supporting the software solutions

Development of complex modules in the full stack used by the framework and the maintenance of associated standards and patterns

Desired Skills:

React

Programming

GIT

C#

JavaScript

HTML

Typescript

