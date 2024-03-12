Senior React Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Exciting Job Opportunity in Paarl (Western Cape) for a Senior React Developer! Our client is seeking a candidate who will take on the responsibility of conceptualizing and executing clear, high-quality code to develop cutting-edge software solutions. You will not only test your code rigorously but also identify errors and iterate to guarantee the delivery of top-notch, error-free code. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in supporting their valued customers and partners by troubleshooting any software issues they encounter.
Remote / Hybrid Position. Needs to be in office from time to time.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12 with a relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Information Systems
- At least 4 years’ experience in commercial programming
- Must be comfortable with both object-oriented and procedural programming methodologies.
- A solid foundation in programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practices.
- Relational database design and MSSQL
- .Net Core, Entity Framework, C# HTML, CSS, Javascript and Typescript
- React (knowledge of Redux and or any other flux pattern will be beneficial)
- Rest API’s
- GIT version control with a good understanding of branching and merging
Responsibilities:
- The development and support of software code for their Framework
- Supporting the software solutions
- Development of complex modules in the full stack used by the framework and the maintenance of associated standards and patterns
Desired Skills:
- React
- Programming
- GIT
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML
- Typescript