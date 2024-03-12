Senior UI UX Designer at Accenture Technology Solutions

Senior User Experience Designer

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Purpose:

Design compelling user interfaces in alignment with the business strategic objectives

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify user needs, design goals, and product requirements.

Develop user personas, user journeys, wireframes, and prototypes to inform design decisions and validate user flows.

Design user interfaces and visual assets that align with brand guidelines and elevate the user experience.

Conduct user research and usability testing to iterate and improve upon designs.

Work closely with developers to ensure design fidelity and successful implementation.

Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of design systems, style guides, and design patterns.

Desired Skills:

Axure

UX Design

Zeplin

Sketchup

Figma

Javascript

User testing and research

The role location is Cape Town / Johannesburg, South Africa; following a hybrid working model.

