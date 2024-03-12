Our client, a Market Leader in Driver and Fleet Management is expanding and looking for a Software Developer to join their team.
Software Developer
- They are looking for a Mid-Level developer who thrives on the ability to simplify complex problems and look at how we can continually improve on our algorithm and performance.
- The ideal candidate can clearly communicate with directors and have good time management skills.
Technical and Professional Expertise:
- Degree (preferred not required)
- 3+ years’ experience in software development.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple development projects simultaneously.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with a strong sense of accountability and attention to detail.
Frameworks:
- Ruby on Rails (preferred not required)
- Spring Boot, Laravel, Django
Databases:
- Postgres SQL or any other SQL database
