Software Developer

Mar 12, 2024

Our client, a Market Leader in Driver and Fleet Management is expanding and looking for a Software Developer to join their team.
  • They are looking for a Mid-Level developer who thrives on the ability to simplify complex problems and look at how we can continually improve on our algorithm and performance.
  • The ideal candidate can clearly communicate with directors and have good time management skills.

Technical and Professional Expertise:

  • Degree (preferred not required)
  • 3+ years’ experience in software development.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple development projects simultaneously.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with a strong sense of accountability and attention to detail.

Frameworks:

  • Ruby on Rails (preferred not required)
  • Spring Boot, Laravel, Django

Databases:

  • Postgres SQL or any other SQL database

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Rubyonrails
  • ruby
  • Softwaredeveloper
  • Laravel

