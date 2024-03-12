Software Developer

Our client, a Market Leader in Driver and Fleet Management is expanding and looking for a Software Developer to join their team.

Software Developer

They are looking for a Mid-Level developer who thrives on the ability to simplify complex problems and look at how we can continually improve on our algorithm and performance.

The ideal candidate can clearly communicate with directors and have good time management skills.

Technical and Professional Expertise:

Degree (preferred not required)

3+ years’ experience in software development.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple development projects simultaneously.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with a strong sense of accountability and attention to detail.

Frameworks:

Ruby on Rails (preferred not required)

Spring Boot, Laravel, Django

Databases:

Postgres SQL or any other SQL database

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

Rubyonrails

ruby

Softwaredeveloper

Laravel

Learn more/Apply for this position