Business Analyst IT at Computek Networks – Gauteng Fairland

The role incumbent is accountable for the elicitation, analysis and management of the customer, data, business, process, and technological requirements for medium to high complexity projects. The role incumbent is accountable for the design of innovative business solutions which address the needs of the customer, business, and technology. Supports the development of these solutions and ensures that the final solution delivered to Business meets the initial requirements as specified during problem definition. The role incumbent will perform basic project management tasks for business analysis component of the projects such as estimation, planning and risk & issue management.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Solution design

knowledge of leasing business

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Institute of Business Advisors Southern Africa

