Business Intelligence Specialist – Gauteng Sandton

Mar 13, 2024

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment? This is the role for you !

Hybrid working Model in Sandton

Skills needed :

  • Diploma in IT or Computer Science BSc preferable
  • 5+ years experience
  • Qlikview/Qliksense
  • SQL ( actual coding skill )
  • SSIS
  • Agile
  • Lean working
  • Must have ERP experience

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Provident and 2 x bonuses

