C# Developer

Mar 13, 2024

12 months renewable contract
Job Requirements
Technical:
5 Years+ exp. in .Net (C#) programming.
Banking Exp Essential
Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and JavaScript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, NodeJS or other JavaScript frameworks.
Proficient -(Hibernate, Entity Framework)

  • Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node, JS/.Net (C#)

Desired Skills:

  • C#.Net Development
  • ASP.NET Web API
  • Angular
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

