C# Developer

12 months renewable contract

Job Requirements

Technical:

5 Years+ exp. in .Net (C#) programming.

Banking Exp Essential

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and JavaScript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, NodeJS or other JavaScript frameworks.

Proficient -(Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node, JS/.Net (C#)

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

ASP.NET Web API

Angular

HTML

CSS

NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position