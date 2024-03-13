C# Developer – Gauteng Sandown

12 months renewable contract
Job Requirements
Technical:
5 Years+ exp. in .Net (C#) programming.
Banking Exp Essential
Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and JavaScript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, NodeJS or other JavaScript frameworks.
Proficient -(Hibernate, Entity Framework)
- Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node, JS/.Net (C#)
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net Development
- ASP.NET Web API
- Angular
- HTML
- CSS
- NodeJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree