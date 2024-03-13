C# Developer (Intermediate/Senior) – Remote Remote

Join a pioneering Institutional-focused Fintech in Southern Africa, lauded for its innovation and client-centric approach.

Their solutions redefine industry standards, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and impact. Be part of a dynamic team committed to pushing boundaries and creating transformative solutions.

Enjoy the vibrant culture of Johannesburg’s Northern Suburbs and the flexibility of remote Wednesdays. Discover a fulfilling career where your contributions truly make a difference.

Responsibilities:

Write Code in C# as the primary coding language with the skillset to write ASP.NET application changes as well as thick client applications like Click once.

Attend to production support requests.

Active involvement in Blue Sky projects, advise and support the Architect board.

Development Velocity, Bug resolution, Programming and Coding.

Deployment and Release

Testing and QA

Discipline in only working on [URL Removed] Tickets

This is not a DevOps role

Requirements:

3-5 Years experienced in C#.

Good understanding of OOP

Good Understanding of Interface driven development.

Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience

Minimum SQL Server 2017

Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)

Razor experience in MVC

Experience In EF 7 Code first

Good knowledge in LINQ

Optional bonus requirements:

Dev Extreme UI

Experience in .Net Standard

Experience in .Net Core 3.0

Experience in .Net 5.0

Experience in VB.Net

MySQL

DevExpress

Financial investment industry experience

