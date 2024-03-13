C# Developer (Intermediate/Senior) – Remote Remote

Join a pioneering Institutional-focused Fintech in Southern Africa, lauded for its innovation and client-centric approach.
Their solutions redefine industry standards, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and impact. Be part of a dynamic team committed to pushing boundaries and creating transformative solutions.
Enjoy the vibrant culture of Johannesburg’s Northern Suburbs and the flexibility of remote Wednesdays. Discover a fulfilling career where your contributions truly make a difference.
Responsibilities:
- Write Code in C# as the primary coding language with the skillset to write ASP.NET application changes as well as thick client applications like Click once.
- Attend to production support requests.
- Active involvement in Blue Sky projects, advise and support the Architect board.
- Development Velocity, Bug resolution, Programming and Coding.
- Deployment and Release
- Testing and QA
- Discipline in only working on [URL Removed] Tickets
This is not a DevOps role
Requirements:
- 3-5 Years experienced in C#.
- Good understanding of OOP
- Good Understanding of Interface driven development.
- Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience
- Minimum SQL Server 2017
- Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)
- Razor experience in MVC
- Experience In EF 7 Code first
- Good knowledge in LINQ
Optional bonus requirements:
- Dev Extreme UI
- Experience in .Net Standard
- Experience in .Net Core 3.0
- Experience in .Net 5.0
- Experience in VB.Net
- MySQL
- DevExpress
- Financial investment industry experience
Desired Skills:
- C#
- OO Programming
- .Net Framework 4.6 Experience
- SQL Server 2017
- MVC – HTML
- BOOTSTRAP
- CSS
- EF7 Code first
- LINQ