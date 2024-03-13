CNC Operator/Programmer – Gauteng West Rand

Position Overview:

Setting up Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) lathe machines to perform turning operations on metal components according to provided specifications. The position entails configuring the CNC turning machine, its work holding devices, tooling, loading machine operating programs, conducting trial runs, and rectifying faults to ensure work output meets specifications. Basic communication, numerical, and computational abilities are required. Additionally, openness to learning, ability to plan and organize own work, and identification and resolution of problems during work are essential. Understanding the need to take initiative and manage self and work to enhance efficiency and effectiveness are also key.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensure adherence to specific work instructions for the operation assigned, as directed by management, in a timely manner.

Follow all company policies and procedures.

Assume responsibility for the quality and accuracy of work.

Set up machines at the beginning of shifts to ensure proper functioning.

Conduct testing procedures to ensure optimal machine performance during production.

Maintain and clean machines and work area before and after each shift.

Calibrate machines at the start of each shift or job.

Monitor machines throughout each procedure to ensure optimal operation.

Troubleshoot problems during machine operation.

Conduct random tests to verify accuracy.

Perform safety checks on all machines.

Ensure machines produce quality products by conducting periodic checks on output.

Create and maintain activity logs.

Provide supervisors with relevant progress information.

Handle materials within the shop and outdoors as required.

Work safely and follow established procedures.

Avoid misuse of equipment and report equipment requiring servicing or repair.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience.

FANUC Controls knowledge.

G-Coding knowledge.

Previous experience with 4-axis machines.

Experience operating a CNC Lathe.

Availability to work night shifts.

This role operates on a shift rotation basis.

Salary: [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] per hour.

Desired Skills:

G-Coding

FANUS Controls Knowledge

4-Axis Machines

Experience operating CNC Lathe

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

About our client:

Client is based in the North of Johannesburg, in the Mining/Manufacturing sector. Our client leads the field in providing bulk material handling equipment to the mining sector. Supplier of services to: Mining, Power/Energy, Engineering, Manufacturing entities across South Africa, Africa & Australia.

