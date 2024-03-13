Developer

Mar 13, 2024

HYBRID POSITION

One of SA’s most well know Automotive Industries are looking for Intermediate to Senior Developers.

  • Minimum 2 years work experience (post Degree / Diploma)

  • X2 Positions avaialblie – Junior to Senior

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Full Stack Development (Back and Front End)

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Database Development (MS SQL)

Tech Stack Required:

  • C#
  • .NET Framework (Version 4)
  • Ecommerce Experience – bonus
  • Hybris
  • .Net Core
  • WinForms
  • MVC
  • WebApi
  • jSON
  • SOAP
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • MS SQL
  • SQL Views
  • SQL Stored Procedures

Beneficial Skills:

  • Xamarin
  • Entity Framework
  • Azure Developer Associate
  • Azure DevOps knowledge
  • SignalR
  • Web Sync (Frozen Mountain)
  • DevExpress

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • .NET CORE
  • CORE
  • SQL
  • SQL Server
  • MS SQL
  • Full Stack
  • Ecommerce
  • E – Commerce
  • JavaScript
  • SQL Stored Procedures
  • WebAPI
  • Azure
  • Xamarin
  • Entity Framework
  • SQL Views
  • Winforms
  • Hybrid working

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Information Technology – Automotive

Learn more/Apply for this position