HYBRID POSITION
One of SA’s most well know Automotive Industries are looking for Intermediate to Senior Developers.
- Minimum 2 years work experience (post Degree / Diploma)
-
X2 Positions avaialblie – Junior to Senior
-
Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Full Stack Development (Back and Front End)
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Database Development (MS SQL)
Tech Stack Required:
- C#
- .NET Framework (Version 4)
- Ecommerce Experience – bonus
- Hybris
- .Net Core
- WinForms
- MVC
- WebApi
- jSON
- SOAP
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- MS SQL
- SQL Views
- SQL Stored Procedures
Beneficial Skills:
- Xamarin
- Entity Framework
- Azure Developer Associate
- Azure DevOps knowledge
- SignalR
- Web Sync (Frozen Mountain)
- DevExpress
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- .NET CORE
- CORE
- SQL
- SQL Server
- MS SQL
- Full Stack
- Ecommerce
- E – Commerce
- JavaScript
- SQL Stored Procedures
- WebAPI
- Azure
- Xamarin
- Entity Framework
- SQL Views
- Winforms
- Hybrid working
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Information Technology – Automotive