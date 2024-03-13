Developer

HYBRID POSITION

One of SA’s most well know Automotive Industries are looking for Intermediate to Senior Developers.

Minimum 2 years work experience (post Degree / Diploma)

X2 Positions avaialblie – Junior to Senior

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Full Stack Development (Back and Front End)

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Database Development (MS SQL)

Tech Stack Required:

C#

.NET Framework (Version 4)

Ecommerce Experience – bonus

Hybris

.Net Core

WinForms

MVC

WebApi

jSON

SOAP

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

MS SQL

SQL Views

SQL Stored Procedures

Beneficial Skills:

Xamarin

Entity Framework

Azure Developer Associate

Azure DevOps knowledge

SignalR

Web Sync (Frozen Mountain)

DevExpress

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

.NET CORE

CORE

SQL

SQL Server

MS SQL

Full Stack

Ecommerce

E – Commerce

JavaScript

SQL Stored Procedures

WebAPI

Azure

Xamarin

Entity Framework

SQL Views

Winforms

Hybrid working

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Information Technology – Automotive

Learn more/Apply for this position