Developer C# .NET

As an Intermediate Software Engineer / Programmer you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support of information systems, platforms, and applications.

Experience & Skills:

Experience in systems design, programming and/or systems software development and support.

Minimum of 3 years development experience in AZURE, C#, .NET and SQL (MS SQL).

Understanding of modern architectural designs, such as Component-Based Architecture.

Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification).

Ability to recognize and resolve system related problems; work independently and make necessary decisions throughout the systems process within architectural guidelines.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Ability to apply first principles thinking and/or lateral thinking and/or systems thinking to solve exciting, complex, and impactful

Design, develop, document, analyse, create, test, and modify applications, programs and integrations.

Serve as a Mid-level to Senior development resource on projects, using known & proven best coding

Experience in DevSecOps and Agile Development Methodologies.

Assist with the maintenance of programming guidelines.

Desired Skills:

C#

Azure

Cloud

Architecture

Full stack

.NET

SQL

MS SQL

C#.Net Development

ASP NET

WCF Services

Webforms

DevOps

Devsecops

Design

Developer

Component-based Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Agricultural / Logistics / International

Learn more/Apply for this position