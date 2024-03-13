Developer C# .NET

As an Intermediate Software Engineer / Programmer you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support of information systems, platforms, and applications.

Experience & Skills:

  • Experience in systems design, programming and/or systems software development and support.
  • Minimum of 3 years development experience in AZURE, C#, .NET and SQL (MS SQL).
  • Understanding of modern architectural designs, such as Component-Based Architecture.
  • Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification).
  • Ability to recognize and resolve system related problems; work independently and make necessary decisions throughout the systems process within architectural guidelines.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Ability to apply first principles thinking and/or lateral thinking and/or systems thinking to solve exciting, complex, and impactful
  • Design, develop, document, analyse, create, test, and modify applications, programs and integrations.
  • Serve as a Mid-level to Senior development resource on projects, using known & proven best coding
  • Experience in DevSecOps and Agile Development Methodologies.
  • Assist with the maintenance of programming guidelines.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Azure
  • Cloud
  • Architecture
  • Full stack
  • .NET
  • SQL
  • MS SQL
  • C#.Net Development
  • ASP NET
  • WCF Services
  • Webforms
  • DevOps
  • Devsecops
  • Design
  • Developer
  • Component-based Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Agricultural / Logistics / International

Learn more/Apply for this position