Full Stack Developer (JavaScript & Angular) – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a leading, cutting-edge health tech software company based in Pretoria, is seeking an exceptional developer with a strong command of various skills. If you excel in 2-3 of the following technologies: JavaScript (including Node.js, [URL Removed] Angular, ReactJS, and Typescript), Python, and SQL (preferably PostgreSQL), along with competency in Linux operating systems, we encourage you to apply. This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic team in the heart of health tech innovation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technical skills:

° 2-3 JavaScript (Node.js, [URL Removed] Angular, ReactJS, Typescript)

° Python

° SQL (preferably PostgreSQL)

° Linux competent

° Understanding of the following would be beneficial:

° Docker, HAProxy, WireGuard

° Scrum

° UX & UI design

Afrikaans Speaking.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills.

Curiosity to figure out problems and solve them well.

Strong design skills (infrastructure, application, database design)

Actively participate in code review.

Innovative approach (they thrive on efficiency and growing in the process).

Performance is key.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Developer

JavaScript

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position