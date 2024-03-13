Intermediate C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

An exciting opportunity to join a software consulting company in Durban. The ideal candidate should be able to design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs.

Responsibilities:

Develop and designing relevant code on project needs

Mentoring junior developers

Create test driven environment for relevant projects

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, 3+ years of industry experience

Technical depth across multiple languages

Skills:

Data Structures

Understanding Async Programming

C# Web API

.NET Core

SOLID Principles

TDD (Test Driven Development)

Angular

MS SQL

Azure DevOps

Able to meet deadlines

Strong communications skills

