IT Auditor

Job Title:

IT Auditor

Position Overview:

As an IT Auditor within our Internal Audit Services team, you will play a crucial role in executing internal audit reviews in alignment with our audit plan. Under the guidance of an engagement manager, you will assess internal controls, identify areas for improvement, and contribute to enhancing our risk management processes. This position offers an exciting opportunity to gain insights into our diverse business operations and make a meaningful impact on our organization.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the engagement manager to deliver internal audit engagements according to our audit plan.

Cultivate relationships with operational staff within the audit client business to understand their processes thoroughly.

Develop business acumen by gaining a deep understanding of the business processes under review.

Execute assigned tasks throughout the engagement lifecycle, including documenting risk control matrices, audit procedures, and findings.

Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing, to convey audit findings and recommendations.

Deliver high-quality work in compliance with our internal audit standards and methodologies.

Actively participate in internal meetings and provide valuable inputs to enhance our audit processes.

Keep the management team informed about the progress and any concerns related to assigned engagements.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or related field.

Professional qualification in IT Audit, such as Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), or working towards obtaining CISA certification.

Experience:

1-2 years of professional experience in internal audit.

Strong interest in the technology and media industry.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Demonstrated commitment to career progression.

Behavioral Competencies:

Demonstrates a commitment to service excellence and efficiency.

Self-starter with a desire for professional development.

Ability to thrive under pressure, meet deadlines, and deliver results.

Comfortable navigating ambiguity and adapting to change.

Upholds ethical standards and personal integrity.

Driven by a keen interest in career advancement opportunities.

Desired Skills:

IT Audit Knowledge

Communication Skills

Analytical Thinking

Technical Proficiency

Adaptability

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Compliance Institute of South Africa

