IT Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

IT Business Analyst

Market-related Salary

Cape Town

Excellent Career Opportunity with a fast-growing FMCG for an IT Business Analyst based in Cape Town. Reporting to the Senior Systems Development Manager, you will be responsible for understanding business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, and capturing, analysing and documenting requirements.

Key Performance Areas

Business Analysis:

Define and document business functions and processes.

Consult with management and personnel to identify, define and document business needs and objectives, current operational procedures, problems, input and output requirements, and levels of systems access.

Act as a liaison between end users and the information technology team in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of systems to ensure optimal operational performance.

Analyse the feasibility of and develop requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems; ensure the system design fits the needs of the users.

Track and fully document changes for functional and business specifications; write detailed universally understood procedures for permanent records and for use in training.

Identify opportunities for improving business processes through information systems and/or non-system driver changes; assist in the preparation of proposals to develop new systems and/or operational changes.

Plan, organise and conduct business process reengineering/improvement projects and/or management reviews.

Research and prepare statistical reports using data from systems. Consolidate information into cohesive and understandable correspondence or other written form for use in management decision-making.

Project Management:

Project manage development projects

Change management:

Identify process change elements.

Develop training material and conduct formal training sessions for end users.

Provide technical assistance in training, mentoring, and coaching staff.

Monitoring for optimal success of the project.

Quality Assurance:

Participate in testing of new system functionality.

Participate in user acceptance testing.

Monitoring and support:

Administer IT systems.

Monitoring and supporting applications.

Qualifications and Experience

BEng (Industrial) degree (Essential)

4+ years’ experience in IT business analysis in the FMCG/Manufacturing industry or similar.

Experience handling multiple IT projects.

Advanced skills in MS Office and SQL (Essential), Dynamics NAV / Business Central experience (advantageous)

Diploma in Business Analysts/Software Development (advantageous)

Experience with analysis and design of business reports (advantageous)

Valid driver’s license – Code 08

Desired Skills:

Business Analytics

Business Systems

Business Systems Analysis

Information Technology (IT)

Software

SQL

Stakeholder Management

About The Employer:

Well-established FMCG company with a national presence in the Market!

