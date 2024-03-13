Junior – Intermediate Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A fast growing Fintech company based in Cape Town is looking for passionate and like minded Developers and Software Engineers to join a small but senior team where trust and collaboration is at the order of the day.

This Tech enables seamless and innovative end-to-end customer onboarding

Services that drive conversion rates, prevent fraud, reduce risk and costs.

You’ll spend most of your time working on our products and some time on client sites

You must have Matric and a Tertiary Qualification in IT with at least 4 years experience

Responsibilities will include:

? Taking ownership of the work you are assigned and participating in all aspects of its lifecycle, from design to running in production.

? Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are thus required to have or acquire a solid understanding of modern security practices.

? Challenge our thinking as we will challenge yours!

? Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for your colleagues as well as submitting your code for review by others and accepting their feedback generously

? Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated testing

The Tech Stack is as follows:

Kubernetes running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

Golan

Python

Cloud Hosted MicroService with Event Sourcing and CQRS

NoSQL database

KOTLIN, Python, Javascript and a bit of Golang

Spring bootrun in containers

Typically macOS or Linux Development machienes

Infrastructures-as-code using Terraform

Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

Desired Skills:

Kubernetes

Kotlin

Golan

CKE

Python

Javascript

