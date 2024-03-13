Multicloud provides the best of both worlds

Kathy Gibson reports from Pinnacle Tech Tour – The multicloud environment is gaining in popularity as IT leaders opt for best-of-breed capabilities to achieve differentiated outcomes.

“They want the cloud experience, with its flexibility,” says Ben Steyn, pre-sales at Dell Technologies. “But they don’t like the fact that it can create silos and additional complexity.”

The reality of the modern IT environment is that it needs to encompass public cloud, on-premise, co-locations, and the edge, Steyn adds.

Dell APEX delivers multicloud by design, he says. “It makes it easier to unlock the full value of multicloud with simplified cloud experiences that increase agility and control.

“It offers simplicity, agility, control, and freedom.”

Dell talks about offering customers the best of both worlds: organisations can have the cloud experience, but keep workloads or data on-premise.

“Our cloud to ground strategy takes Dell’s best-of-breed software, deployed in any cloud,” Steyn says. “This creates consistency and extends IT’s on-premise skills sets.”

Modern cloud software stacks are fully integrated into the Dell infrastructure allowing customers to run the right workload at the right point – in the cloud or on-premise – with a single management interface.

Simplified cloud experiences let IT teams provision on-premise resources faster with accelerated time to value. They can scale capacity as needed to align with growing business requirements, and pay as they go each month, with subscription billing transparency.

Steyn explains that the full stack includes software, virtualisation, and hardware in a managed environment that lets organisations focus the resources less on the infrastructure and more on the business.

This model allows for accelerated outcomes at each level with simplified lifecycle management. Organisations can subscribe and pay monthly to free up their budget for other priorities.

A range of services from Dell offers cyber and compute solutions, compute and HCI platforms, client device and computer infrastructure, and storage and data protection.

Dell APEX can be delivered anywhere, Steyn adds. These include offsite co-location suppliers.

This model simplifies operations, reduces sprawl, and allows organisations to consolidate their datacentres. At the same time, it enables simultaneous multicloud connectivity to public cloud services.

Importantly, Dell APEX is available as a pay-per-use subscription, within a managed utility ecosystem, at a competitive rate with no coverage fees.

Steyn points out this takes the guesswork out of painful capacity planning and procurement. They can scale capacity, with elasticity, and avoid wasteful over-provisioning.

“In summary, APEX is about outcomes, allowing customers to select what they need, in an environment of their choice.”