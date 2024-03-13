New CEO for Access Bank SA

Access Bank South Africa today announced the appointment of Sandile Shabalala as its new CEO.

Shabalala joins the bank after serving as chief executive for business and commercial banking at Sasfin Bank, where he led the establishment and development of the business banking division. He also served as CEO of TymeBank, where he successfully led the bank’s launch.

He holds a Bachelor of Administration degree from the University of Durban-Westville, as well as a Master’s in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa. He has also attended executive education programs at Harvard Business School and INSEAD.

Shabalala comments: “I am honoured to join Access Bank, a leading financial institution with a long-standing reputation of excellence and growth. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Access Bank to further strengthen our position as an organisation that drives economic growth and financial inclusion in Africa.”