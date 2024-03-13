Nvidia leads the AI charge

Kathy Gibson reports from Pinnacle Tech Tour – Nvidia has traditionally been associated with gaming and cryptocurrency mining – but it’s GPU technologies are also leading the market in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

Belinda Duke, Nvidia business development manager at Nvidia, points out that Nvidia is the pioneer in accelerated computing, offering a full platform.

Hardware is at the base of the stack. Nvidia manufactures its own CPUs, GPUs and DPUs, as well as the interconnect technologies.

“What we do is offer OEMs a full computer platform together with interconnect.”

System software works hand-in-hand with acceleration libraries provided by an ecosystem of up to 4-million global developers.

At the top of the stack, application frameworks let users build models, healthcare solutions, large language models (LLMs), avatars, autonomous vehicles, robotics, smart cities and medical imaging.

Importantly, Duke points out that accelerated computing plays into the sustainability narrative, driving more efficient computing and thus reducing the servers, CPUs and energy required to run the same workloads. And this reduces costs as well.

The Nvidia AI enterprise offering is a secure, end to end portfolio of hardware and software, coupled with an extensive library that allows partners to build various solutions.

“And, with the software stack, you can streamline your AI journey,” Duke says.

“The global enterprise support and regulatory reviews means you can fast-track you AI journey with Nvidia,” she adds.

Gartner recently found that 53% of AI projects fail, with just 15% actually succeeding, “This is because of the complexity of running the platform,” Duke says.

There are more than 4 000 software packages in the AI development stack, from both Nvidia and third party vendors.

Nvidia aims to simplify and streamline the environment by building out a platform for its partners.

As one of the forerunners in generative AI (GenAI), Duke points out that Nvidia is working with OEMs and customers to help them build their systems in a secure and streamlined way.

She adds that GenAI is applicable to every vertical market, including financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, media and entertainment, manufacturing, retail and energy.

Many industries, for instance, are using Nvidia’s Omniverse digital twin platform that lets the test in the digital environment without impacting the physical environment.

The Nvidia NGC is a portal of enterprise services, software and support for AI, digital twins and high-performance computing (HPC).