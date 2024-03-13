PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN at City of Cape Twon – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Requirements:

National Diploma in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical Engineering) or equivalent technical certification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience

Valid driver’s licence

Key Performance Areas:

Tender process for Fleet and Mechanical Workshop activities

Ensure tenders comply legally and contractually to SCM process and MFMA

Draft specifications for various Fleet and Workshop projects

Manage the life cycle of a tender from initiation to award of contract

Draft reports to the bid Adjudication Committee

General Administration

Liaise with internal and external role players

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 26 March 2024

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communication

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

Late applications will not be considered

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Administration

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Municipality & Local Gorvernment

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

www.capetown.gov.za/careers

Learn more/Apply for this position