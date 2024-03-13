PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN at City of Cape Twon – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Requirements:
- National Diploma in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical Engineering) or equivalent technical certification
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience
- Valid driver’s licence
Key Performance Areas:
- Tender process for Fleet and Mechanical Workshop activities
- Ensure tenders comply legally and contractually to SCM process and MFMA
- Draft specifications for various Fleet and Workshop projects
- Manage the life cycle of a tender from initiation to award of contract
- Draft reports to the bid Adjudication Committee
- General Administration
- Liaise with internal and external role players
Closing date: 26 March 2024
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Municipality & Local Gorvernment
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
