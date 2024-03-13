Programmer (Junior – Intermediate) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client based in CT ( Paarl) is a cloud based specialized software firm seeking a REACT Developer.

They are an exceptional company for IT professionals, offering a dynamic and collaborative work environment where innovation is encouraged and valued. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and a passion for revolutionizing their industry, employees have the opportunity to work on exciting projects that make a real impact. You will be supported by a talented team and leadership that fosters growth and development.

This is an office-based position.
Responsibilities:

  • The development and support of software code for the client framework and supporting the software solutions.
  • Development of complex modules in the full stack used by the framework and the maintenance of associated standards and patterns.
  • Executing clear, quality code, identifying errors and iterate to quality code.
  • Support customers and partners by troubleshooting their software issues

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary Qualification in Computer science/Information Systems
  • 4 years’ relevant experience

Tech Stack:

  • REACT
  • OO Methodologies
  • MSSQL
  • .NetCore
  • C#
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • GIT version control

Desired Skills:

  • Rest API’s
  • GIT version control
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript

