Programmer (Junior – Intermediate) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Client based in CT ( Paarl) is a cloud based specialized software firm seeking a REACT Developer.
They are an exceptional company for IT professionals, offering a dynamic and collaborative work environment where innovation is encouraged and valued. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and a passion for revolutionizing their industry, employees have the opportunity to work on exciting projects that make a real impact. You will be supported by a talented team and leadership that fosters growth and development.
This is an office-based position.
Responsibilities:
- The development and support of software code for the client framework and supporting the software solutions.
- Development of complex modules in the full stack used by the framework and the maintenance of associated standards and patterns.
- Executing clear, quality code, identifying errors and iterate to quality code.
- Support customers and partners by troubleshooting their software issues
Requirements:
- Matric
- Tertiary Qualification in Computer science/Information Systems
- 4 years’ relevant experience
Tech Stack:
- REACT
- OO Methodologies
- MSSQL
- .NetCore
- C#
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- GIT version control
Desired Skills:
- Rest API’s
- GIT version control
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript