Programmer (Junior – Intermediate)

Our Client based in CT ( Paarl) is a cloud based specialized software firm seeking a REACT Developer.

They are an exceptional company for IT professionals, offering a dynamic and collaborative work environment where innovation is encouraged and valued. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and a passion for revolutionizing their industry, employees have the opportunity to work on exciting projects that make a real impact. You will be supported by a talented team and leadership that fosters growth and development.

This is an office-based position.

Responsibilities:

The development and support of software code for the client framework and supporting the software solutions.

Development of complex modules in the full stack used by the framework and the maintenance of associated standards and patterns.

Executing clear, quality code, identifying errors and iterate to quality code.

Support customers and partners by troubleshooting their software issues

Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary Qualification in Computer science/Information Systems

4 years’ relevant experience

Tech Stack:

REACT

OO Methodologies

MSSQL

.NetCore

C#

HTML

CSS

Javascript

GIT version control

Desired Skills:

Rest API’s

GIT version control

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

