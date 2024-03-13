Senior Business Analyst

Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng

12 Month Contract – Remote

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Business Analyst.

This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.

Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills

5+ Years experience in Business Analysis

Focus on Complex Projects

Related Qualifications/Certifications

Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng

Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA

Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines

Duties:

Lead and mentor the business analysis team

Provide strategic insights into project requirements and business goals

Collaborate with senior stakeholders to align requirements within organisational objectives

Desired Skills:

business analyst

senior business analyst

analytical

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Process Mapping

As-is process

To-be process

Business Process Analysis

Business Process

Business Process Mapping

Requirement Gathering

Workflow Analysis

Analyse Business Processes

BPMN

Business Process Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

