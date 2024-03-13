Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng
12 Month Contract – Remote
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Business Analyst.
This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.
Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills
- 5+ Years experience in Business Analysis
- Focus on Complex Projects
- Related Qualifications/Certifications
- Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng
- Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA
- Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines
Duties:
- Lead and mentor the business analysis team
- Provide strategic insights into project requirements and business goals
- Collaborate with senior stakeholders to align requirements within organisational objectives
Find Us on Social Media
Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]
Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- senior business analyst
- analytical
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Process Mapping
- As-is process
- To-be process
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process
- Business Process Mapping
- Requirement Gathering
- Workflow Analysis
- Analyse Business Processes
- BPMN
- Business Process Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma