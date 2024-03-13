Senior Developer (Database and Applications) at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a National Diploma or Degree in Technology, Information Systems, or Computer Science
Must have 3-4 years of experience in database and application development.
Must have experience in implementing, developing, supporting, and maintaining ICT applications.
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
SALARY R 405 200 – R 769 900 P/A
Desired Skills:
- ICT Applications
- Database and Applications Development
- Computer Sicience
- Information Systems
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Senior Developer (Database and Applications)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund