Senior Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

- As an Intermediate Software Engineer / Programmer you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support of information systems, platforms, and applications.
Experience & Skills:
- Experience in systems design, programming and/or systems software development and support.
- Minimum of 3 years development experience in AZURE, C#, .NET and SQL (MS SQL).
- Understanding of modern architectural designs, such as Component-Based Architecture.
- Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification).
- Ability to recognize and resolve system related problems; work independently and make necessary decisions throughout the systems process within architectural guidelines.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Ability to apply first principles thinking and/or lateral thinking and/or systems thinking to solve exciting, complex, and impactful
- Design, develop, document, analyse, create, test, and modify applications, programs and integrations.
- Serve as a Mid-level to Senior development resource on projects, using known & proven best coding
- Experience in DevSecOps and Agile Development Methodologies.
- Assist with the maintenance of programming guidelines.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
International / Agricultural / Logistics