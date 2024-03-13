Senior Front End Developer

Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng

12 Month Contract – Remote

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior Front End Developer for software development and IT projects based client. This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add or include their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.

Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills

10 Years experience in software development with leadership qualities

Tech Stack: C#, ASP.NET, SQL Server, Azure, Micro services

Related Qualifications/Certifications

Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng

Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA

Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines

Duties:

Lead and mentor development teams, ensuring high quality code delivery

Provide technical direction on software development practices

Collaborate with project management to align development efforts with project goals

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

