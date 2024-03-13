Senior Full Stack Developer

The Senior Full Stack Developer will develop scalable software, interpret written requirements and work well within team. As well as building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Required Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, BIT or other relevant field

Experience and Knowledge:

7 – 10 years working experience as a Software Developer

3 – 5 years of working as a Senior Software Developer

Good working knowledge of development methodologies and frameworks

Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (Angular, React, React Native)

Experience with test-driven development and writing unit tests following industry standards/best practice

Experience with Public Cloud & Containerisation technologies/platforms an advantage.

Experience with DevOps an advantage

Key Responsibilities:

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Leading a team to produce quality output in an efficient manner

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Tools and Techniques:

In depth understanding of SOLID Principles

Object Oriented Analysis and Design

In depth knowledge experience of Design Patterns and Practices

Have some exposure to Domain Driven Design

Understand MSA (Microservices Architecture) and SOA (Service Oriented Architecture)

Excellent .net and .net core knowledge using C#

Well versed in implementing .net Web API

Excellent in TypeScript and JavaScript

Angular 2.0 and Up

Familiar with Rxjs and Ngxs/NgRx

SQL Database Design and Development

Entity Framework Core Code first implementations

SQL Server 2014+ and Transact-SQL (T-SQL)

ASP.NET Model View Controller (MVC) or ASP.NET Web Forms

Good grasp of Lambda / LINQ

Message Queueing – E.g. MSMQ, RabbitMQ, ActiveMQ

Strong HTML 5, CSS 3 and Bootstrap 5 capabilities

XML and JSON

C# Script, VB Script

A firm understanding of Authentication and Authorisation using OAuth 2 / JWT / Identity Server

Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft Visual Studio Code

Source Control (TFS / SVN / GitHub / Azure DevOps)

Competencies:

Critical thinking: using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Active learning: understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.

Systems analysis: determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.

Complex problem solving: identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.

Systems evaluation: identifying measures or indicators of system performance and the actions needed to improve or correct performance, relative to the goals of the system.

Deductive reasoning: the ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Inductive reasoning: the ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events). Communication skills: ability to engage with high-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal.

Information ordering: the ability to arrange things or actions in a certain order or pattern according to a specific rule or set of rules (e.g., patterns of numbers, letters, words, pictures, mathematical operations).

Selective attention: the ability to concentrate on a task over a period without being distracted.

Desired Skills:

angular

react

TypeScript

Full stack

JavaScript

RESTful

Full Stack Development

