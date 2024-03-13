Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

The Senior Full Stack Developer will develop scalable software, interpret written requirements and work well within team. As well as building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
Required Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, BIT or other relevant field
Experience and Knowledge:
- 7 – 10 years working experience as a Software Developer
- 3 – 5 years of working as a Senior Software Developer
- Good working knowledge of development methodologies and frameworks
- Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (Angular, React, React Native)
- Experience with test-driven development and writing unit tests following industry standards/best practice
- Experience with Public Cloud & Containerisation technologies/platforms an advantage.
- Experience with DevOps an advantage
Key Responsibilities:
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Leading a team to produce quality output in an efficient manner
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Tools and Techniques:
- In depth understanding of SOLID Principles
- Object Oriented Analysis and Design
- In depth knowledge experience of Design Patterns and Practices
- Have some exposure to Domain Driven Design
- Understand MSA (Microservices Architecture) and SOA (Service Oriented Architecture)
- Excellent .net and .net core knowledge using C#
- Well versed in implementing .net Web API
- Excellent in TypeScript and JavaScript
- Angular 2.0 and Up
- Familiar with Rxjs and Ngxs/NgRx
- SQL Database Design and Development
- Entity Framework Core Code first implementations
- SQL Server 2014+ and Transact-SQL (T-SQL)
- ASP.NET Model View Controller (MVC) or ASP.NET Web Forms
- Good grasp of Lambda / LINQ
- Message Queueing – E.g. MSMQ, RabbitMQ, ActiveMQ
- Strong HTML 5, CSS 3 and Bootstrap 5 capabilities
- XML and JSON
- C# Script, VB Script
- A firm understanding of Authentication and Authorisation using OAuth 2 / JWT / Identity Server
- Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft Visual Studio Code
- Source Control (TFS / SVN / GitHub / Azure DevOps)
Competencies:
- Critical thinking: using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
- Active learning: understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.
- Systems analysis: determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.
- Complex problem solving: identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
- Systems evaluation: identifying measures or indicators of system performance and the actions needed to improve or correct performance, relative to the goals of the system.
- Deductive reasoning: the ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.
Inductive reasoning: the ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).
- Communication skills: ability to engage with high-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal.
- Information ordering: the ability to arrange things or actions in a certain order or pattern according to a specific rule or set of rules (e.g., patterns of numbers, letters, words, pictures, mathematical operations).
- Selective attention: the ability to concentrate on a task over a period without being distracted.
Desired Skills:
- angular
- react
- TypeScript
- Full stack
- JavaScript
- RESTful
- Full Stack Development