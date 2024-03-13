Senior Full Stack Developer (Python & Java) (JHB) – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN highly scalable Python & Java web applications and services as your coding expertise as a Senior Full Stack Developer is sought by a Retail and Consumer Finance Concern to join its Joburg team. You will provide influence over a new technical design for highly visible software product while working with the team to migrate C#, MSSQL programs and legacy services that will integrate with existing applications to Java/Python and open-source Databases like MySQL, PostgreSQL and host it on AWS environment. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/Management Information Systems, or an IT related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of Development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications. Your tech toolset should include Python, Java, Spring Boot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#, Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket, Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes, etc.

DUTIES:

Develop web-based applications that run on micro-services architecture in AWS Cloud.

Use best practices for developing high quality software using conventions and standards.

Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines.

Work with integrated teams and other Developers to improve and evolve technical products and services.

Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC as done and follow these internal processes.

Identify technical risks and mitigate these (pre, during & post release).

Update / Design all application documentation aligned to the organization technical standards and risk / governance frameworks.

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Provide input into Project and Program teams (when required) to plan and manage the Development lifecycle e.g. Releases, Risk Management, Testing, Integration etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring and ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications.

Participate in Incident Management and DR activity – applying critical thinking, problem solving and technical expertise to get to the bottom of major incidents.

Assist in quality assurance process such as writing unit tests and participating in code reviews, Test Driven Development approach.

Develop micro-services and performant worker processes for the application.

Implement Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Jenkins/Docker/Kubernetes etc. and contribution towards DevOps.

Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance and also perform Load Testing and optimize performance of the current queries.

Develop HTML/JavaScript/Angular/ReactJS/Vue etc. for modern web applications.

Migrate current projects onto Cloud Environment like Amazon/Google Cloud.

Work on creating different Android mobile application for the current web application.

Work in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision on implementation tasks.

Increase product value by writing high quality, maintainable code following Industry coding standards.

Identify additional tasks and mentoring other developers in completing tasks.

Mentor Junior Developers and review their code.

Promote teamwork in the department.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or an IT related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of Development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years’ experience in development of software applications using modern software languages: Java, Python, Frameworks like Spring Boot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#.

2+ Years Agile experience (e.g. sprint planning, stand-up, Scrum, Kanban).

Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases.

With scripting languages like HTML- CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery/ Angular/ ReactJS.

Experience in SOAP and REST Web Services

Familiarity with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket.

Understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes, etc.

Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases such as Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB are a plus.

Version Control systems.

Experience in working with software specifications and documentation.

AWS stack hands-on experience.

Advantageous –

Familiarity with SAP environment.

AWS Certification.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently or in a team environment on multiple projects.

Excellent analytical, debugging, planning and organizational skills.

Detail-oriented and comfortable working with Developers, Business Analysts and other project stakeholders.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

