Senior/Intermediate OutSystems Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Purpose: The Senior/Intermediate OutSystems Developer assumes leadership roles within the development team, providing mentorship and guidance to junior and intermediate developers. They may contribute to the design and architecture of complex systems, ensuring the quality of the codebase and troubleshooting and debugging issues as they arise. This role also involves participation in project management and planning, with influence over decisions regarding the technology stack and development methodologies used.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in one or more programming languages.

Experience with a wide range of technologies and frameworks.

Strong understanding of object-oriented design principles.

Familiarity with design patterns and best practices for building scalable, maintainable software.

Experience with microservices, service-oriented architectures, and other architectural patterns.

KPI: Code Quality Success Factor:

Demonstrates high-quality and maintainable code.

Metrics include code coverage, cyclomatic complexity, and the number of bugs or defects.

Reduces turnover from code evaluations.

KPI: Productivity Success Factor:

Demonstrates the ability to complete tasks and deliver results efficiently.

Metrics include the number of features or user stories completed and the time taken to complete a task.

KPI: Project Completion Success Factor:

Ensures project milestones are completed on time and within budget.

Metrics include the percentage of project milestones completed on time and within budget.

KPI: Communication and Collaboration Success Factor:

Communicates effectively with other development team members.

Contributes actively to team efforts.

Metrics include the number of code reviews completed, the number of meetings attended, and the quality of documentation produced.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

