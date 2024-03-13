Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng
12 Month Contract – Remote
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior IT Project Manager.
This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.
Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills
- 8+ Years experience in IT Project Management
- Complex Software Development Projects
- Related Qualifications/Certifications
- Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng
- Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA
- Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines
Duties:
- Provide Strategic leadership and oversight of the entire project
- Mentor and guide the project management team
- Resolve high level issues and provide strategic direction
