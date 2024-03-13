Senior IT Project Manager

Mar 13, 2024

Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng
12 Month Contract – Remote

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior IT Project Manager.

This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.

Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills

  • 8+ Years experience in IT Project Management
  • Complex Software Development Projects
  • Related Qualifications/Certifications
  • Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng
  • Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA
  • Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines

Duties:

  • Provide Strategic leadership and oversight of the entire project
  • Mentor and guide the project management team
  • Resolve high level issues and provide strategic direction

Desired Skills:

  • it
  • information technology
  • developer
  • software development
  • software
  • projects
  • it project
  • strategy
  • leadership
  • mentor
  • team lead
  • technology
  • Certification Management
  • development projects
  • project manager
  • resolve issues

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

