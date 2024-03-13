Senior IT Project Manager

Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng

12 Month Contract – Remote

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Senior IT Project Manager.

This is a remote 12 month contract. Salary is market related, applicants however are encouraged to add their desired or preferred salary on their resume or application form.

Minimum Requirements Qualifications And Skills

8+ Years experience in IT Project Management

Complex Software Development Projects

Related Qualifications/Certifications

Remote position, candidate however preferred to be based in Gauteng

Must be SA Citizen or a valid and up to date work visa or critical skills work permit to work in SA

Working hours 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, but may differ depending on project deadlines

Duties:

Provide Strategic leadership and oversight of the entire project

Mentor and guide the project management team

Resolve high level issues and provide strategic direction

Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

it

information technology

developer

software development

software

projects

it project

strategy

leadership

mentor

team lead

technology

Certification Management

development projects

project manager

resolve issues

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

