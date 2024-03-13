Senior Manager Enterprise Architecture, DevOps & BI – Gauteng

We are looking for a Senior Manager Enterprise Architecture, DevOps BI to oversee the overall Enterprise Architecture, manage and coordinate various DevOps teams, and manage the design and implementation of bespoke mainframe/ERP systems, digital channels, other software development, and the Enterprise Data Warehouse.
- At least a three-year Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Computer Sciences, Engineering, or IT.
- Fifteen years’ applicable IT experience, of which five years must be managerial level.
- Must possess knowledge of the following:
- Solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals and methodologies;
- Strong understanding of agile development cycle;
- Firm grasp of object oriented programming concepts and principles;
- An understanding of database systems;
- Knowledge of web services and standards;
- Ability to articulate and gain engagement for ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences;
- Ability to motivate in a team-oriented collaborative environment;
- Demonstrable and substantial experience in leading and managing teams of software developer;
- Hands on experience in coding using multiple recognised industry standard languages;
- Experience in successfully designing and developing complex and sophisticated software systems deployed in various environments;
- Experience in setting up testing frameworks and procedures;
- Project management;
- Risk management;
- Complex systems process analysis, design and simulation methodologies;
- Familiarity with best practice management and governance frameworks such as COBIT, ITIL, King V, ISO, TOGAF, applicable laws, acts, and regulations;
- Must possess the following skills:
- Good communication skills;
- Customer centricity and focus;
- Facilitating change and change management;
- Negotiation and contract management;
- Leadership qualities; and
- Multitasking and project management skills.
- Active involvement and participation in all major IT-related projects in order to enable business strategy and ensure best possible solutions.
- Manage change to ensure cost effective solutions delivered on time.
- Manage client relationships to ensure alignment between the development team and relevant business units.
- Manage and take responsibility of all activities including technical guidance, regarding the design, development, implementation and maintenance.
- Ensure the integrity, credibility and accuracy of all data contained within the Data Warehouse as well as all information/cubes/dashboards distributed by the BI department.
- In conjunction with the Head of IT and other senior managers in IT, develop plans aligned with the strategy and implement the objectives of the system needs of the organisation.
- Responsible for building applications to meet business requirements and oversees a team of technical specialists, system analysts and developers.
- Implement mechanisms to monitor, manage, and provide progress feedback on all software development activities, aligned with IT Framework.
- Mentor the development team in best practices, design patterns, and software development techniques.
- Manages contracted resources that estimate and carry out the development, testing, documentation and delivery of applications.
- Responsible for designing and developing new products or major enhancements to existing products that incorporate software in the overall functionality of electronic products and services.
- Lead a large development team in the design of highly complex software systems.
- Acts as technical expert addressing problems on systems integration, compatibility and multiple platforms.
- Responsible for project completion. Undertakes feasibility analysis for potential future projects and reports to management.
- Responsible for system design, technical specifications and advanced programming by applying Mainframe, Desktop and Embedded Technologies.
- Active involvement and participation in other IT projects in order to ensure the best possible business solutions.
- Ensure the availability of technical skills in order to meet the requirements of users and stakeholders.
- Take ownership of operational activities through the following actions:
- Ensure system availability and stability at all times, to enable business units to perform their duties;
- Effective management of problems and risks; and
- Constantly evaluate system-driven solutions and processes.
- Implement, manage, and comply with the IT Governance Charter and IT Governance framework within the organisation.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management