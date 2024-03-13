Senior Manager Enterprise Architecture, DevOps & BI – Gauteng

We are looking for a Senior Manager Enterprise Architecture, DevOps BI to oversee the overall Enterprise Architecture, manage and coordinate various DevOps teams, and manage the design and implementation of bespoke mainframe/ERP systems, digital channels, other software development, and the Enterprise Data Warehouse.

  • At least a three-year Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Computer Sciences, Engineering, or IT.

  • Fifteen years’ applicable IT experience, of which five years must be managerial level.

  • Must possess knowledge of the following:

    • Solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals and methodologies;

    • Strong understanding of agile development cycle;

    • Firm grasp of object oriented programming concepts and principles;

    • An understanding of database systems;

    • Knowledge of web services and standards;

    • Ability to articulate and gain engagement for ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences;

    • Ability to motivate in a team-oriented collaborative environment;

    • Demonstrable and substantial experience in leading and managing teams of software developer;

    • Hands on experience in coding using multiple recognised industry standard languages;

    • Experience in successfully designing and developing complex and sophisticated software systems deployed in various environments;

    • Experience in setting up testing frameworks and procedures;

    • Project management;

    • Risk management;

    • Complex systems process analysis, design and simulation methodologies;

    • Familiarity with best practice management and governance frameworks such as COBIT, ITIL, King V, ISO, TOGAF, applicable laws, acts, and regulations;

  • Must possess the following skills:

  • Good communication skills;

  • Customer centricity and focus;

  • Facilitating change and change management;

  • Negotiation and contract management;

  • Leadership qualities; and

  • Multitasking and project management skills.

  • Active involvement and participation in all major IT-related projects in order to enable business strategy and ensure best possible solutions.

  • Manage change to ensure cost effective solutions delivered on time.

  • Manage client relationships to ensure alignment between the development team and relevant business units.

  • Manage and take responsibility of all activities including technical guidance, regarding the design, development, implementation and maintenance.

  • Ensure the integrity, credibility and accuracy of all data contained within the Data Warehouse as well as all information/cubes/dashboards distributed by the BI department.

  • In conjunction with the Head of IT and other senior managers in IT, develop plans aligned with the strategy and implement the objectives of the system needs of the organisation.

  • Responsible for building applications to meet business requirements and oversees a team of technical specialists, system analysts and developers.

  • Implement mechanisms to monitor, manage, and provide progress feedback on all software development activities, aligned with IT Framework.

  • Mentor the development team in best practices, design patterns, and software development techniques.

  • Manages contracted resources that estimate and carry out the development, testing, documentation and delivery of applications.

  • Responsible for designing and developing new products or major enhancements to existing products that incorporate software in the overall functionality of electronic products and services.

  • Lead a large development team in the design of highly complex software systems.

  • Acts as technical expert addressing problems on systems integration, compatibility and multiple platforms.

  • Responsible for project completion. Undertakes feasibility analysis for potential future projects and reports to management.

  • Responsible for system design, technical specifications and advanced programming by applying Mainframe, Desktop and Embedded Technologies.

  • Active involvement and participation in other IT projects in order to ensure the best possible business solutions.

  • Ensure the availability of technical skills in order to meet the requirements of users and stakeholders.

  • Take ownership of operational activities through the following actions:

    • Ensure system availability and stability at all times, to enable business units to perform their duties;

    • Effective management of problems and risks; and

    • Constantly evaluate system-driven solutions and processes.

  • Implement, manage, and comply with the IT Governance Charter and IT Governance framework within the organisation.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

