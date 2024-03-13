Senior Mobile Developer

Overview: We are seeking a skilled Mobile Developer with experience in Xamarin and a strong focus on modern frameworks like Flutter and React. The ideal candidate will be passionate about crafting elegant, efficient, and maintainable code for mobile applications. They will have a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions and a willingness to adapt to emerging technologies and best practices in mobile development.

Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop high-quality mobile applications using Flutter and/or React Native.
  • Maintain legacy Mobile applications using Xamarin. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
  • Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code following best practices and design patterns.
  • Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and share knowledge with the team.
  • Work closely with designers to implement user interfaces that are intuitive and visually appealing.
  • Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

Key Competencies:

  • Proficiency in mobile app development using Flutter and/or React Native.
  • Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX principles and best practices.
  • Experience with RESTful APIs and integrating third-party services.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
  • Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies and frameworks.
  • Familiarity with Xamarin and Azure Dev Ops.
  • Familiarity with version control systems such as Git.
  • 6 years + experience

Beneficial Frameworks and Tools:

  • Flutter: Google’s UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
  • React Native: A framework developed by Facebook for building native mobile applications using JavaScript and React.
  • Xamarin: Experience with Xamarin will be beneficial for understanding cross-platform mobile development concepts, although the focus of this role is on Flutter and React.
  • Firebase: A comprehensive mobile development platform provided by Google, offering services like authentication, real-time database, cloud messaging, and more.
  • Redux/MobX: State management libraries commonly used with React Native and Flutter to manage application state.
  • Android Studio/Xcode: Integrated development environments (IDEs) for Android and iOS development, respectively.
  • Visual Studio Code: A lightweight but powerful source code editor, commonly used for Flutter and React Native development.
  • GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket: Version control platforms for managing code repositories and facilitating collaboration among developers.

Desired Skills:

  • Xamarin
  • Flutter
  • React
  • RESTful API
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

