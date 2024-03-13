Job Title: Senior .NET Engineer
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg (Hybrid)
Position Type: Full-time
Summary:
We are seeking a knowledgeable and experienced Senior .NET Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development and be proficient in implementing and maintaining .NET applications. The Senior .NET Engineer will work closely with our development team to design, develop, and support robust software solutions that meet the needs of our organization.
Responsibilities:
- Lead a team of developers (small to medium)
- Working closely with solutions analyst and product owner to understand business/functional requirements and help translate these into technical requirements for the development team.
- Designing, building and configuring application to meet requirements.
- Directing the development team in the design, development, coding, testing and debugging of the application
- Writing scalable and efficient code and leading code reviews
- Mentoring junior team members and ensuring they adhere to determined software quality standards.
- Define and implement CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- Full Stack Development with knowledge & experience of:
- Scrum / Agile
- C# .NET (ASP.NET Core & MVC with Razor)
- SQL Server
- JavaScript + HTML/CSS
- Azure experience beneficial (App Services, Azure SQL, Azure Cognitive Services etc)
- Containerisation and Kubernetes beneficial
- At least 3 years “Team Lead” experience or a strong ability/skill to lead a team.
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by emailing your CV to Carmen; [Email Address Removed].com ?????
Desired Skills:
- Senior .NET Developer
