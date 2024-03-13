Senior UI UX Designer

Contract: 3-5 Months

Based in JHB

Senior UX/UI Designer

Role Purpose: The Senior UX/UI Designer will play a pivotal role in identifying and strategically leading new opportunities to enhance user experiences and develop visually compelling branding strategies for clients. This position involves coaching the team and ensuring that the end-to-end journey with their products aligns with desired outcomes.

Technical Skills:

Proficient in UI/UX Application Design.

Strong background in UX Research and User-Centered Design.

KPI: UX Research and User-Centered Design Success Factors:

Develops a clear and comprehensive UI/UX research strategy.

Delegates research tasks to teams and ensures execution.

Analyzes data and insights from UX testing effectively.

Incorporates user behavior, motivation, and needs into design decisions.

Plans and facilitates workshops and collaborative sessions efficiently.

Manages client relationships positively, ensuring adequate communication and alignment.

KPI: Visual and Interaction Design Success Factors:

Leads the team in designing guidelines for cutting-edge user-centric solutions.

Creates reusable components/elements for intuitive, user-friendly interfaces.

Develops interactive high-fidelity prototypes for stakeholder feedback and testing.

Applies accessibility and responsive design principles.

Analyzes technology stacks’ capabilities and limitations for strategic design considerations.

Establishes and manages scalable, flexible design systems adaptable to future changes.

KPI: Usability Testing Success Factors:

Plans and executes a robust user testing strategy.

Conducts and facilitates user testing sessions effectively.

Analyzes results to derive key insights for improvement.

Desired Skills:

ui

ux

ui/ux application design

user interface

user experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Contract: 3-5 Months

Based in JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position