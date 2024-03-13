SNR Business Analyst

Contract duration 3-5 Months

Starting April 2024

Senior Business Analyst

Role Purpose: The Senior Business Analyst is responsible for defining, designing, and documenting solutions, making innovative recommendations to address clients’ needs, and bridging the gap between business objectives and technical capabilities. This role entails leading the requirements gathering process and managing deliverables across multiple projects for various clients.

Technical Skills:

Data analysis

Project management

Requirements gathering and documentation

System analysis and design

Databases

Data visualization

Agile methodologies (Scrum)

KPI: Business Analytics Success Factors:

Implements processes to ensure efficient requirements gathering and stakeholder satisfaction.

Ensures accuracy of data analysis and impact of recommendations.

KPI: Process Improvement and Data Accuracy Success Factors:

Improves processes to enhance data accuracy, completeness, and consistency.

Implements tools and practices for increased efficiency and productivity.

KPI: Data Architecture Success Factors:

Establishes processes for efficient and scalable data architecture.

Ensures optimal data storage, processing, and retrieval.

KPI: Project Delivery Success Factors:

Ensures successful project delivery within time and budget constraints while maintaining high quality standards.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Project Management

System Analysis

Database

data visualization

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Contract: 3-5 months

Based in JHB

