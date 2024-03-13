SNR Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Contract duration 3-5 Months
Starting April 2024
Senior Business Analyst
Role Purpose: The Senior Business Analyst is responsible for defining, designing, and documenting solutions, making innovative recommendations to address clients’ needs, and bridging the gap between business objectives and technical capabilities. This role entails leading the requirements gathering process and managing deliverables across multiple projects for various clients.
Technical Skills:
- Data analysis
- Project management
- Requirements gathering and documentation
- System analysis and design
- Databases
- Data visualization
- Agile methodologies (Scrum)
KPI: Business Analytics Success Factors:
- Implements processes to ensure efficient requirements gathering and stakeholder satisfaction.
- Ensures accuracy of data analysis and impact of recommendations.
KPI: Process Improvement and Data Accuracy Success Factors:
- Improves processes to enhance data accuracy, completeness, and consistency.
- Implements tools and practices for increased efficiency and productivity.
KPI: Data Architecture Success Factors:
- Establishes processes for efficient and scalable data architecture.
- Ensures optimal data storage, processing, and retrieval.
KPI: Project Delivery Success Factors:
- Ensures successful project delivery within time and budget constraints while maintaining high quality standards.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Project Management
- System Analysis
- Database
- data visualization
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Contract: 3-5 months
Based in JHB